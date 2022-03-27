Annual craft fair in Carbondale

The Carbondale YMCA held its annual craft and vendor fair Sunday.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — There were around 30 vendors for customers to check out at the craft fair along with a basket raffle and prizes.

Proceeds from the craft fair go to support the YMCA's Autism Support Group.

"They do group meetings here every other Friday, they do swim and gym, they do pizza parties, and sometimes they'll go out in the community and do gatherings there too," said James Wiggins, Program/Special Events Director.

This was the third year for this craft fair and organizers tell us it grows every year.