Car show in memory of teen in Luzerne County

Friends and family of Elijah Price have found many ways to honor the teen that died in a crash in 2019.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A car show in honor of a departed loved one took place in Luzerne County Sunday at Wyoming Valley West High School in Plymouth.

A free car show was held in honor of Elijah Price who died in a crash on Chase Road in Jackson Township in 2019. He was 17-years-old when the crash happened.

This was the fourth year for the free event; about 30 cars participated along with fire trucks for children to explore.

Money raised from a raffle at the show will also go to a local family in need.