State police town hall in Hazleton

Pennsylvania State Police in Hazleton found a way to connect with community members on Saturday as well as discuss crime and other issues in the city.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Members of the Hazleton police department, Pennsylvania State Police Troop N, and the Luzerne County District Attorney held the meeting at the Southside fire Station in the city Saturday afternoon.

The goal was to discuss the violence in the city and also hear from residents about potential solutions to decrease it as well as voice other concerns in the city.

"We're trying to engage to figure out what can we do to try and stop the kids from going toward the gang life," said Cpt. Michael Carroll, PSP Troop N.

"But also you got to ask yourself what can I do for Hazleton? Clean up the streets. If you see garbage don't leave it for the garbage person. if it's in front of your house just clean it up," said Raul Gonzalez, Hazleton.

Officers told attendees this will not be the last of these types of meetings for the city.

They hope to hold more to work toward a solution and to get the community closer together in the effort.