Troops supporting troops in Lackawanna County

Girl Scouts came together in Covington Township on Saturday to help pass on the gift of sweets.

MOSCOW, Pa. — Giving the gift of girl scout cookies. That's what Girl Scouts with Troop 52140 out of Daleville were hoping to do with a special event Saturday at the mess hall in Covington Township near Moscow.

With a 'Buy a Box - Donate a Box' event buyers could buy a box for themselves and buy a box to go to veterans at the Gino Merli Veterans Center in Scranton.

"And then in April, we'll take the girls, we'll bring them here, and we'll have a motorcycle escort to the genome early center and they will donate the boxes to all the residents," said Jennifer Huber, Troop 52140.

The troop is made up of 5th and 6th graders who tell Newswatch 16 this event not only helps them and the veterans but also teaches them a lot about history.