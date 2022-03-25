Helping travelers with hidden disabilities

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport's new Sunflower Lanyard Program is assisting travelers with hidden disabilities.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Eve Hennigan works at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

She and her son Tommy love to travel across the country. But as the mom of a son with autism, traveling is not always easy.

"Being non-verbal, he has anxieties. Sometimes when we travel, he just needs a little more time getting through TSA, taking off his shoes and jacket," said Eve Hennigan, airport administrative assistant.

In recognition of march being disabilities awareness month, Hennigan worked with her staff to join the Sunflower Lanyard Program.

It's an international effort to help passengers such as Tommy have a better travel experience.

"He would wear a lanyard similarly to what I'm wearing now and that gives our airport staff the visibility to know that he has a disability although he looks very normal," said Hennigan.

Passengers who have a hidden disability can ask for a lanyard at the airport.

They'll also fill out a card to let airport staff know about their specific disability.

"People with hidden disabilities sometimes feel funny about asking for extra help or maybe they can't ask for extra help. So this is a great opportunity for them to actually become visible to staff," said Hennigan.

From employees in car rentals to security, everyone at the airport in Luzerne County will be trained to recognize and engage with these passengers.

"Coming through the terminal building or going to the airport can be stressful. And we like to make sure that our customers and everybody who uses the airport feels comfortable and safe and calm when they go through the airport," said Carl Beardsley, Airport Executive Director.

To find out more about the Sunflower Lanyard Program CLICK HERE.