Airport first responders get new emergency vehicle

A new, state-of-the-art fire truck is now among the emergency vehicles at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

AVOCA, Pa. — On Friday, first responders at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport tried out the features on their new truck.

The E-One Titan 4x4 will be a much-needed upgrade when responding to emergencies on the runway.

"The two older ones are 20 years old, so they're way past their life expectancy," said airport fire chief Todd Kuna.

Kuna will spend the next month training the 30-member crew to operate the state-of-the-art vehicle.

"This one has completely new technology, and we basically brought up the technology 20 years. We made a 20-year jump in one truck."

The vehicle makes all of their emergency equipment easily accessible. Kuna believes it will allow his crew to respond even faster in emergencies.

"The vehicle being a newer, more reliable vehicle, it's a quicker vehicle, it's got better features that the other ones did, so it allows us to do our job a lot more effectively and efficiently."

The Luzerne County community can see the vehicle worth more than $750,000 at future open houses at the station.

"I don't think a lot of people realize what's actually here and how much training we do and how safe our airport is. Not a lot of people get to see our equipment unless something happens when we have an incident," said Bill Holeva, public safety director.

With the ability to carry gallons of water, foam, and chemicals, the Titan gives first responders at the airport more confidence as they help others during emergencies.