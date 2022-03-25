Veteran ready for 50-mile fundraising walk

Ryan Hayslip is walking 50 miles in 24 hours to raise awareness for veterans struggling with mental health.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Imagine walking 50 miles in just 24 hours. That is what Army veteran Ryan Hayslip is doing to help bring awareness to veterans' mental health.

"It has been a long planning process and all the logistics side of things. This morning it is really hitting me on how long this will be," said Hayslip.

He is walking from the Picture Rocks Fire Department to the VFW in Lock Haven. The journey will go through the night and into the early morning hours on Saturday. The walkers are being followed by an EMS team.

"I packed multiple pairs of shoes. I have clothes and stuff that will be at every checkpoint or in the ambulance van just in case I need extra stuff or if I have to change my socks," added Hayslip.

Folks signed up to walk different stints of the trip. A group of people were with him when he crossed into Hughesville. Hayslip's cousin Shane Rider flew in from Oregon to walk the 50 miles with him.

"When it comes to doing something as difficult and challenging both physically and mentally, it is good having someone there with you to do it. Kind of a shared experience," said Rider.

Hayslip has a goal of reaching $5,000 in donations for military families facing financial struggles. So far, he is more than halfway to his goal.

"I have raised $3,160 on the GoFundMe page and over $750 in cash for the military share food banks."

"My wife and I are both veterans and veterans in our family; the roots grow pretty far and deep. For us to continue to help and support other veterans is vital," added Rider.

If you would like to help out, you can donate here.