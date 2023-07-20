New statue honors life and legacy of WWII veteran in Luzerne County

The community held a ceremony at LCCC in Nanticoke.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) is celebrating the life of a decorated World War II veteran who made his mark on our region and the state.

The Walk of Honor on the campus of LCCC in Nanticoke has a new addition; a bronze statue honoring the life and legacy of Pat Solano.

“Think about a 100-year man,” said Bob Tambur. “That means a man that comes along, a great man, every 100 years, so I know, tag Pat Solano as a 100-year man.”

Solano passed away in January 2021 at the age of 95. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, later moving on to serve in state government.

“He always loved to tell stories about the war, but he really preferred to talk about stories of his travels from around the country and all of the things he did with politicians in PA in both parties,” said Molly Blaskiewicz, one of Solano’s granddaughters.

His loved ones remember how he was a true family man.

“He brought insight and integrity to politics, but his greatest accomplishment was being a father to six,” said Mary Pat Blaskiewicz, another one of Solano’s granddaughters. “He was a mentor, a confidant, a genius and our backbone.”

The Solano name is no stranger to the LCCC campus.

Inside the student center, you'll find his name proudly displayed on the campus veterans center after years of service on the college's board of trustees.

“During the 80s and 90s, when this college expanded its enrollment and particularly its buildings and facilities, it was Mr. Solano that stood out in leading those endeavors,” said LCCC President Thomas Leary.