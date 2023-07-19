Benefit concert raises funds for school safety in Luzerne County

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub shows us what the money will go toward, and who will be performing.

EXETER, Pa. — A benefit concert is taking place this weekend to raise money for a school in Luzerne County.

Loud and proud are the voices of the students at Wyoming Area Catholic School in Exeter who are taking part in this week's Broadway theatre camp.



Doug Delescavage is the music and art teacher here who is helping to run the camp.

“They're learning some acting techniques right now,” said Delescavage. “We are currently working on choreo for one of our group songs that we're singing, but they'll have a little performance Friday for their parents and friends and stuff.”

But you might know Delescavage from somewhere else.

“I'm from the area, but I play in an Elton John tribute band; actually, it's called Philadelphia Freedom,” said Delescavage. “We've been playing around the area for a couple years now and around the States.”

While these students will be performing Friday, he is going to be back on the keys, keeping the beat this Saturday.

“The 22nd, we'll have our concert here in the field, it's actually our second year doing it, and it will be with the Elton band actually,” said Delescavage.

The band is playing in a benefit concert for the school.

While the principal tells Newswatch 16 that the school is secure and has many safety measures in place, the school wants to go further and add protective laminate to all of the windows and doors.

“It's very important, I mean school of all places, you need to feel safe at school. That's the bottom line,” said Delescavage.

The new measure will cost close to $100,000. Right now, the school has $10,000 raised.

For Delescavage, it is not a hard ask for him and his band to perform for the sake of his students’ safety.

“Anything that can help with that is very important to me personally,” said Delescavage.

The concert is a BYOB, 21 and over event. Tickets are $25. Find more information on how to attend here.