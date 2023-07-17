The Kammander's Mullet Mission

A five-year-old Swoyersville boy is looking to win a mullet competition, and he means business.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's not every day you see a haircut like this or a child with so much passion for said haircut.

"I'm going to keep this forever," said five-year-old Kamden Cunningham about his mullet.

But his passion is part of what's got him a top spot in the first round of the USA Mullet Championships, which benefits Jared Allen's Home for Wounded Warriors for military veterans.

Kamden is currently ranked at the top of the 5-8-year-old age group thanks to a combination of online votes and donations.

"This has been really fun, and the community support has been amazing so far," said his mother Kelsey. "One of the children that we saw who's in a higher age category raised over $11.5 thousand. So that was a bit intimidating to keep up with. Right now, we have a little bit over 1000 that we raised."

That total is why Kamden and his mother Kelsey were at the Dallas Shopping Center to try and get donations from small shops to help them compete in the next round.

Some of the shops they visited had to check with management, but they hope Kamden goes all the way.

"It sounds like something great that they should be definitely raising money for, so I'm excited to see how far this kid goes. And I wish them the best of luck.," said Lexi Stroble, who works at Bagel Art.

If you want to help out Kamden on his mullet mission or learn more about this competition, you can read all about it and vote by clicking here.