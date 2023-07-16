Church holds annual bazaar in Luzerne County

The bazaar at the Exaltation of the Holy Cross parish featured dinner, games, music, and specialty foods.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds came out to a church bazaar in Luzerne County.

The event has been taking place for more than 60 years.

"We have had tremendous crowds. Crowds so big that we have to have lines and lines and lines. Now I do the funnel cakes, so our funnel cake line is always a big line," said volunteer Joan Cunard.

"Well, it's kinda nice to say, 'I'm done.' But really, I'm not because I run two churches, so I'm the pastor here at Exaltation of the Holy Cross, and I'm the pastor at Saint Robert Bellerman down in Wilkes Barre, and we have a bazaar coming up there August 3rd, 4th, and 5th, so It's all good," said Father Richard Cirba.

The money raised at this event helps to cover the operating expense of the church.