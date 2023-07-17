$1.4 million lottery winner sold in Luzerne County

Carone's Market in Freeland sold the big winner for Sunday's Cash 5 drawing.

FREELAND, Pa. — A store in Luzerne County sold a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth more than $1.4 million.

The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Sunday, July 16 drawing matched all five balls drawn—1, 8, 24, 26, 37—to win $1,487,890.

Carone's Market on Front Street in Freeland gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Watch live Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.