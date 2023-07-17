x
Luzerne County

$1.4 million lottery winner sold in Luzerne County

Carone's Market in Freeland sold the big winner for Sunday's Cash 5 drawing.
Credit: Pennsylvania Lottery/WNEP

FREELAND, Pa. — A store in Luzerne County sold a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth more than $1.4 million.

The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Sunday, July 16 drawing matched all five balls drawn—1, 8, 24, 26, 37—to win $1,487,890.

Carone's Market on Front Street in Freeland gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

