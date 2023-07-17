Wilkes-Barre Bike Gang | Check It Out With Chelsea

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub joined the gang for a ride through Luzerne County.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A self-proclaimed gang meets up every Wednesday night under a pavilion at Kirby Park—the Wilkes-Barre Bike Gang.

"I always joke around that we're kind of like the island of misfit toys. There's BMX bikes that ride with us, mountain bikes, road bikes. I mean, you don't need the spandex and the flippin' shoes. We just like to get outside, get some fresh air in, and move our bodies, you know, celebrate the community," said Erin Kosisky, the founder of the WBBG.

This group of bicycle enthusiasts started getting together during the pandemic.

"No one was working; everyone was furloughed. We were getting a lot more bicycle riding in, and I joked about how funny it would be if we had a bike gang, you know, like faux leather jackets, biking by gang. And then I started the Facebook page, and it has grown into, I think, close to 300 members."

Members share occasional rides where all wheels are welcome.

The regular ride for these bicyclists is on the levee system, but sometimes they gather for special events or "field trips" to bike trails around northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

"I really love it because it's just such a wonderful community. This is actually my first ride with the bike gang since I moved back here, and it's just a nice way to get out with people who enjoy the same hobby," Mary Claire Materna said.

It starts in Wilkes-Barre and goes all the way to Wyoming and back. Many say besides exercise, this group provides them with a sense of community.

"It gets lonely riding by yourself. It's nice to, you know, always have friends to be able to ride with and a consistent time, and it makes it a good time," Danny Lykens said. "We love it."

"When I first signed up for the bike gang, I was looking for people to come and help me remove a downed tree that fell over the path on the levee right there in Nesbitt Park. So, I posted in the bike gang. We had some people show up and cleared out all the brush and got the tree, and liberated the path. That was my cool first introduction," Phillip Walsh said.