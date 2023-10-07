Paradise Lavender Farm | Check It Out With Chelsea

We're in the midst of the harvest season for a special herb used for many things. Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub checks it out.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — We're in the dog days of summer, and the bees visiting the Paradise Lavender Farm in Monroe County know what that means.

"That's the time lavender blooms. It's a little later than it has been the past couple of years. The frost did hit some of the buds;"

Linda Besecker started this lavender farm five years ago

"I was gifted the land by a lady who was my teacher, and then I talked with her. And then I took care of her when she was in the nursing home."

She chose to highlight lavender here in her honor.

Under the summer sun, she showed us how she shares her favorite herb with visitors who come into the field and harvest it.

When harvesting lavender, you want to make sure the blooms are purple

"Picking the ones that look the most mature, the most fully developed."

There are a lot of varieties of lavender, so it's important to have an end goal in mind for your harvest when choosing a plant to approach with your basket and scissors.

Once you've got what you wanted, you can head back to the shop and learn how to dry your harvest and turn it into something special.

Before you leave, don't forget to stop inside the enchanted fairy forest nestled under the trees next to the lavender field.

If you want to learn more about the treasures inside this magical forest or about getting a basket full of supplies and harvesting your own lavender bundles, you can find more info on the Paradise Lavender Farm website.