Runners become works of art in Luzerne County

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree shares how this race not only turns runners into works of art, but brings them into the area's art scene.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An art initiative in Wilkes-Barre is preparing for one of their biggest fundraisers next month: The Color Run.

An artist herself, Jenna Casaldi says you can make art out of anything. Using color powder, her canvas today is the sidewalk. But for this year’s upcoming Color Run, the canvas is a little different.

“You can actually turn yourself into a walking mural in this run,” said Casaldi.

Serving as the president of the Street Art Society of NEPA, Casaldi and her team want to make The Color Run an annual tradition in Wilkes-Barre.

“At every kilometer, we have a color station,” said Casaldi. “You get to mark the kilometer and douse yourself with different color.”

The 5k is welcoming everyone into the area's art scene. It is also a way to raise funds for the area's art scene.

“There really weren't a lot of murals around so we've had our hands in making connections so there are now 20 new murals that weren't there when we started,” said Casaldi.

The Street Art Society of NEPA has four more murals in the works.

While Casaldi and her fellow board member, Kevin Hager-Blizzard, are both passionate about pulling art out of museums and into public settings, they say it is far from easy.

“It takes almost about a year per mural for planning, buying contracts and supplies and then actually doing the execution to pull off the mural,” said Hager-Blizzard.

“And the price of paint has nearly doubled over the last couple years so it's really important that we do these fundraisers,” said Casaldi.

The Color Run not only makes their projects possible, but shines some light on the art already on display.

“It's amazing because they get to be part of the art,” said Casaldi. “They get to be part of the community and it brings everyone together which is nice.”

Events like these help artists like Casaldi find other communities in Northeastern Pennsylvania to touch with a paintbrush.