World War II Veteran from Luzerne Co. passes away

HUGHESTOWN, Pa. — World War II Veteran Pat Solano of Hughestown passed away on Saturday.
Newswatch 16 sat down with Solano back in September and learned about his time as a flight engineer.
During his time in the service, Solano was awarded two Bronze Stars.
He went on to work for 11 Pennsylvania Governors after the war ended.
"What do you say about a man who flew 25 combat missions over Germany during WWII, earning numerous medals for bravery, and then went on to effectively serve 10 Pennsylvania governors? You say he lived a consequential life. A life that mattered. That made a difference," said Gov. Tom Ridge, who served as governor from 1995 to 2001, in a statement.
Solano was 95-years-old.