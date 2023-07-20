Summer camp creates memories for visually impaired kids in Luzerne County

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us a day on the farm at Camp Sight.

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — A summer camp in Luzerne County is teaching kids how to embrace their differences and build confidence.

A bright summer day means a new experience for these kids. This trip brings Camp Sight to the Lands at Hillside Farms near Shavertown.

Jake Major, 8, from Sugarloaf, is one of 15 campers this year.

“We get to go on adventures, like today we are on this farm, and that guy is telling us about really cool animals,” said Major.

All of the children at Camp Sight are either blind or visually impaired.

“He has neuronal migration disorder, so basically, he has one eye that doesn't work,” said Megan Major. “They compared his vision to looking through Swiss cheese, so a lot of it is a struggle, but he makes do with what he has.”

During their time at the Lands at Hillside Farms, campers will learn all about the animals and how to take care of them.

“I kind of love animals, and I am really grateful to be on this farm," said Jake Major. "No chickens or no roosters, that's very good for me."

Throughout the two-week-long camp, Northeast Sight Services takes the kids to many places to try new activities like cooking, arts and crafts, and getting out on the water, all while creating memories and friendships.

“We just love having the kids get together,” said Amy Feldman, development director at Northeast Sight Services. “I always say some of these children, they are the only kids in their school who are visually impaired, so they never get to meet other children who are dealing with some of the same challenges.”