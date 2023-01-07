New farmers market opens in Shickshinny

A young woman is working to connect her neighbors with fresh food after her community lost its local grocery store.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Ariel Smith of Shickshinny has a passion for agriculture.

"I was in the FFA, future farmers of America, in high school, and it taught me a lot about farmers and the hard work they do," said Smith,19 years old.

Last fall, the only grocery store in Shickshinny closed its doors.

Smith says that inspired her to organize the Five Mountains Farmers Market to help fill the gap.

"We have people who bring craft items like tumblers, crocheted items, baked goods, fresh produce, there is a guy that makes homemade breads," said Smith.

For people who live in Shickshinny, no grocery store means they have to travel to get their groceries.

"Usually Nanticoke or Berwick. It's a big impact on our elderly here, and on the town itself, when they need something quick, there is no place to go to just grab and run home, so it's difficult," explained Michelle Zumba of Glen Lyon.

"It's really tough because you have the people at the high rise, the don't have anywhere to go, and a lot of them can't drive, so that's why we are trying to get the farmers here so they can get their fresh produce," said Smith.

Vendors at the market say this is exactly what the community needed.

"I thought it was fabulous. Well, there is no market here, and it's great to get fresh produce out to everybody," said vendor Wren Deantonio.

"A lot of the people that are in the high rise come over here, and that gives them a good opportunity to get fresh baked goods, vegetables, stuff like that. I actually get a lot of customers from over there," said Brock Vieney, owner of Brock's Fresh Breads LLC.

The market is held every Saturday on West Union Street.

