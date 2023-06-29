Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market opens for season

The Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market opened for the season Thursday in Public Square.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's a sure sign that summer is here, the opening of farmers markets across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Dozens of farm stands, food trucks, and other vendors set up shop at the farmers market in Public Square.

People stopped by to pick up fresh produce and other locally made items.

Despite the weather being a bit all over the place this year, there are plenty of fruits and veggies available.

"In the beginning there, it was dry, then in the past week or so, we got all that rain, and that picked everything up, and everything just shot," said Chris Dymond, Dymond Farms.

The farmers market is open every Thursday through November from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Wilkes-Barre.