Concert-goers arrive early for Peach Music Festival

The four-day music event in Lackawanna County draws crowds for all over the country.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Music lovers filled a parking lot along Davis Street in Scranton on Thursday morning.

Fans loaded their gear to spend the weekend on Montage Mountain for the 11th annual Peach Music Festival.

Many people say they arrive early to secure a good spot to camp for the four-day music festival, which features bands on three stages.

People came prepared for all weather, including heat and rain. Smoke from Canadian wildfires was something they didn't expect, but most said they don't mind.

Gates opened at noon. The first band is scheduled to take the stage at 5 p.m.

