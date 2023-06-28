Interstate 81 closed again as crews work on bridge project

The work going on this week is at the halfway point of the $7 million Suscon Road Bridge project.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PITTSTON, Pa. — As night fell, work began on the Suscon Road Bridge project in Luzerne County.

Just after 8 p.m., construction crews closed a large section of Interstate 81 south from Avoca to Pittston.

This allows for steel support beams to be trucked in, lifted over the interstate, and placed on concrete supports.

The detour began at exit 178, where a steady flow of cars and tractor-trailers made their way through the roundabout onto Route 315.

This detour stretches for about three miles, only hitting a few stop lights until drivers cross the border into Jenkins Township, where they can take the on-ramp to continue traveling on Interstate 81.

The work going on this week is at the halfway point of the $7 million bridge project.

PennDOT officials say it will likely open in late fall of this year.

Thursday night, PennDOT officials say Interstate 81 North will be shut down again and possibly southbound.

Officials say this part of the project will hopefully be wrapped up early Friday morning.