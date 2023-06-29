PennDOT plans Interstate 81 closure Thursday night

Work on the Suscon Road bridge project will again affect travelers.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Work on a bridge project in Luzerne County will affect traffic again overnight.

Crews have been closing Interstate 81 during the night near the Suscon Road bridge project.

PennDOT will close the southbound lanes of I-81 Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

The following detours will be in place:

From Interstate 81 northbound, take Exit 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to Route 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Avoca.

From Interstate 81 southbound, take Exit 178 (Avoca) to Route 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Dupont/Pittston.

PennDOT officials have not said if there will be highway closures on Friday night.

