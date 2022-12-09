Foodtown of Shickshinny closing

Adding to a list of businesses that have shut down along Main Street.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Three restaurants are closed along Main Street in Shickshinny. Curry Donuts, just as of last week.

"Yeah, that's just a shame. It really is," says Marge Seewagen of Shickshinny.

"Yeah, well, like I said, I think a lot of it has to do with the economy and stuff and with the market here," added Jim Back, Shickshinny resident and President of the borough's business association.

Now, according to employees, the only grocery store in the borough, Thomas' Family Market Foodtown, is set to close at the beginning of next month.

"I'm going to go all the way down to Berwick to go grocery shopping and get stuff because there's not gonna be anything to be able to run down here to get," said Seewagen.

"It probably could have something to do with Retreat, but I think one of the biggest issues is flood," said Bach.

He's talking about the flood of 2011 that wiped out a lot of homes and businesses, leaving a smaller amount of customers.

Management was not available to speak with Newswatch 16 about why the grocery store is closing, but people who live here hope this doesn't mean an end to a grocery store in this neighborhood.

"Hopefully, something will come in there. And hopefully, a Weis or maybe even a giant or something will come down this way. For ya for everybody," said Seewagen.

Especially for the people who live in the senior apartments across the street.

"During the 2011 flood, CVS was the only one that was selling stuff, and people I just left the high rise because we gave a talk at the high rise and a lot of those people in the high rise, they ended up having to go to CVS to buy milk and was like $6 a gallon," explained Bach.

Business leaders, including Bach, say this number of closures is upsetting, but a reality Shickshinny is not alone in.

"Well, it's very difficult, and in these circumstances with the way everything is with the way money is, and stuff is tough. I'm also President of the Business Association. So it hurts me when I see these businesses closed and stuff. But you know, we're not alone if you go to some of the other small towns; they've lost a lot of their businesses as well," said Bach.