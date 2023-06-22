Mobile farm market helps Wayne County residents access fresh food

A new farmers market on wheels in Wayne County is helping senior citizens and those in need access fresh food and produce.

HAWLEY, Pa. — Milk and lettuce. Those were the items Sharon Wharton of Hawley picked up today from the Cooperage Project's Northern Poconos Mobile Farm Market.

They set up a pop-up shop outside the Hawley Village Apartments to help residents like Wharton, buy fresh produce and vegetables closer to their doorstep.

"I love it. It's so convenient because a lot of us here don't have cars and you go to the local grocery stores. We're on fixed incomes, and it's really expensive," Wharton said.

The Mobile farm market debuted last week and offers milk, eggs, cheese, and whatever vegetables or fruits are currently in season.

Laurel Burns manages the market

She says the idea for it came about during the coronavirus pandemic when the Cooperage Project was looking for ways to fill food gaps in the community.

"Feedback was received from senior citizens and members of the community that really what they needed was access to fresh food. To locally grown, healthy foods. So much of Wayne County is a food desert. The nearest grocery stores are five miles or more away and there's a pretty big economic disparity in some of our communities," Burns said.

The goal of the mobile farm market is to bring fresh vegetables and produce to the people.

"Really we just want to get the word out there, that was here," said Burns. "We're in Wayne County. We're coming around. We want to try and help you get food. Feed yourself and feed your families. Everything that we are selling is grown or produced here in Wayne County."

Burns says the market stops at several different places in the county each month to reach senior citizens or people in need.

"I can't wait till the vegetables, more fruits and vegetables come in. I'm going to be out here," Wharton said.

The Mobile Farm Market accepts SNAP/EBT benefits as well as Near cash, which is a cooperage project-developed rewards program.