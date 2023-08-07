New cancer center opens in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — Lehigh Valley Health Network just opened a new cancer center in Hazleton.
Hospital officials say this new location will help patients get treatment closer to home.
"This brings more breath of treatment, better scope of treatment to the people of Hazleton, and that makes their treatment a lot easier because instead of having to travel an hour plus for certain parts of the cancer care, they can get everything right here under one roof," said Dr. Michael Evans, Hematology/Oncology, Lehigh Valley Health Network.
The cancer center includes a special hematology and oncology practice and state-of-the-art therapy programs for patients.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.