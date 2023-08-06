New skate park opens in Wilkes-Barre

After years of planning, the city of Wilkes-Barre debuted its new skate park Sunday to riders of all ages.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Oliver says he's new to skating, just like the skate park is new to the city of Wilkes-Barre.

Both of them stuck the landing at the city's Hollenback Park, making this a place for the experienced and newer riders.

“I didn't know anything about skating except for pushing, and I asked a random guy, and he said he'll teach me,” Oliver Edwards said.

But finding a safe place to ride near his home in Kingston was just as hard as staying on the skateboard for Oliver.

“There was this big parking lot I used to love to go to, but it's kind of risky because there's a sign that says no skateboards and no nothing. You can't do that here,” added Edwards.

After seeing many of his customers at Plains Bike Shop struggle to find safe places to test out their tricks, Kevin stood up to the plate. Spending the last three years working with the city to open this skate park.

“They're not impeding pedestrians, they're not running into them, and even though that's usually not their intention, let's face it, boards can fly,” explained Kevin Czekalski, Skatepark Committee Chairman.

The skatepark is not only designed to be safe to skate on but also to fall onto.

“It's the smoothest floor I have ever skated on. It took me like a half an hour to even get my first fall,” Edwards added.

But Oliver's favorite part is that there are people there to help him get up.

“I've had like five people ask if I needed help when I first started,” said Edwards.

A dream come true for both beginners like Oliver and long-time riders like Kevin.

“I did BMX back in the day, but this brings the whole riding community together,” Czekalski added.

No matter how many wheels you're riding on.