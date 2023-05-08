Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Department holds open house

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In the Poconos, a volunteer fire department in hosted an open house and community outreach day Saturday afternoon.
It was the Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Department's 3rd annual Community Outreach Day.
Kids could ride in the fire trucks and play in bounce houses.
Firefighters also demonstrated cutting the doors and roof off of a car.
The department sees the day as a way to hopefully get the next generation of firefighters interested.
"As volunteers, we start a membership at the age of 14 with junior firefighters. And we recognize that the community is where our next generation of firefighters is coming from. So we always want to be a part of them, we want them involved, and we want to be involved in our community by way of giving back," said Bill Drum, Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Co.
Dozens of people came out to see everything the fire company does in the Monroe County community.
