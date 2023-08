Saturday was a night of fun for the whole family in Lackawanna County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Greenfield Township held their Community Night at the Park event Saturday night.

There was live entertainment, games, and a cornhole tournament.

Folks could meet their local firefighters, check out the flea market, and take a tour of the museum and old school house.

The event also served as a fundraiser for a veterans memorial at the park.