NEPA Latino Fiesta in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — There were more than 75 vendors, food trucks, and community services at the fiesta at Nay Aug Park.
The festival was organized by a group of Latina business owners.
They wanted to bring people together and share Latino culture with all of northeastern Pennsylvania.
"We've got the Greek Festival, we've got the Italian festival, but you know what? Let's take that huge, beautiful Latin culture and put it together in one day and give them that respect and the joy, and to let people see what we're all about," said Elizabeth Rodriguez, Giving Back to the Community Group.
Organizers hope to make the festival an annual tradition in Scranton.
