Animal rescue fundraiser in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — An animal rescue held a big fundraiser Saturday in Wyoming County.

It was the 3rd annual fundraiser for Laura's Hope Rescue in Hop Bottom.

The fundraiser at Christy Mathewson's Little League Field in Factoryville included a parade, local vendors, and an Elvis impersonator.

The fundraiser also doubled as an adoption event, with several pups finding their forever homes.

Laura's Hope Founder Grace Benson says she is grateful for all the community support, "I'm a private rescue that works out of my home. I renovated my garage to do this rescue, and I'm going on 15 years. Without the community, I wouldn't be able to do it."

Money raised will help with an expansion project to help the rescue take care of more pets in need.