A new mural dedicated to the state championship winners was unveiled Sunday.

DUNMORE, Pa. — There's a new mural on display in part of Lackawanna County.

On the wall of Dipietro's pharmacy on 3rd Street in Dunmore is a new mural celebrating the Dunmore High School Lady Bucks.

These ladies won the state championship this year in their division.

They were also presented with their championship rings at the mural unveiling in Dunmore.