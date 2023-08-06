15th Annual Pauly Friedman 5K in Kingston

Dozens of runners and walkers woke up Sunday morning and put on their sneakers to support the Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

KINGSTON, Pa. — As folks were walking up to the Jewish Community Center in Kingston, registering for the 15th Annual Pauly Friedman 5K and putting on their race bibs.

Some thoughts about the upcoming feat crossed their minds.

"What am I hoping for? I'm hoping to start, run, and finish vertical upright. That's the goal," said Johanna Gelb, Wilkes-Barre.

"Nice day. I think she's looking forward to watching me run. Or me passing out," said Jillian, Anthony, and Gabriella McGrady, Tunkhannock.

But that was just on the surface, underneath the worries of the physical challenge, they remembered what brought them to this starting point.

"This race is done in support of PA 211 Northeast/Helpline, which was established during the Agnus flooding as a one-stop resource center for information and referrals. And we also do crisis intervention now, so everything that's raised today goes to the helpline," said Michele Newberry, Director of Development for Family Service Association of NEPA.

"Pauly Freeman was a board member of and Family Service Association, and she was she did so much for us as an agency, and we want wanted to honor her. That's why we started the run," said Nancy Hudack, Benton volunteer.

While volunteers said the turnout for this event is still bouncing back from the pandemic, more than 100 showed up to continue supporting the race and the cause.

"Yeah, it's huge. It's kind of rare that a race of 5k makes it to 15 years and from such an agency our size, but the community loves it, and it goes everything goes to such a great cause because we are a free resource to the public," said Newberry.

"It means that the community comes behind an organization that means something, it means that there's continuity in something that brings a bunch of people together for a common cause," added Gelb.

All in all, it was a great morning to run for a great cause.