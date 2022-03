Rafael Santiago was arraigned on additional child sex charges Tuesday after being arrested last August for having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — More charges against a man accused of sex crimes against children in Luzerne County.

22-year-old Rafael Santiago of Hellertown was a student at Wilkes University when he was arrested back in August and charged with having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, Santiago was arraigned in Kingston Township on additional charges involving three more alleged victims ages 12, 13, and 14.