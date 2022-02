Faizal Bhimani, age 45, of Bartonsville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sex trafficking and drug trafficking offenses.

Officials say Bhimani was general manager of a Howard Johnson hotel in Bartonsville in which sex trafficking, as well as drug trafficking, took place.