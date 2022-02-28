Two Wilkes-Barre women face child abuse charges

Investigators say the child was unresponsive, in poor health, and had multiple cuts, bruises, and burns,

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A mother and her girlfriend are locked up on child abuse charges in Luzerne County.

According to arrest papers, Sheona Banks, 32, and Deborah Holton, 31, both of Wilkes-Barre, took Banks' 4-year-old girl to the hospital last week.

Investigators say the child was unresponsive, in poor health, and had multiple cuts, bruises, and burns,

The women gave numerous reasons for the injuries.

Both are charged with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment in Luzerne County.