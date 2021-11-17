More child sex charges filed against Luzerne County man

Rafael Santiago was charged with additional counts on Wednesday involving three more victims.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County have filed more charges against a man accused of having sex with a teen.

Rafael Santiago, 22, of Hellertown was charged with statutory sexual assault last August after a 13-year-old girl told police he had sex with her.

Officers filed additional charges on Wednesday involving three more victims ages 12 to 14.

Santiago now faces child pornography charges and several counts of unlawful contact with a minor.