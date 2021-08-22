x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Inspections planned for Luzerne County bridges

The inspections will begin Monday.
Credit: WNEP

PITTSTON, Pa. — A heads up for drivers in Luzerne County - an inspection of both bridges connecting West Pittston and Pittston will begin on Monday.

PennDOT will be conducting in-depth inspections of both the Water Street Bridge and the Dale J. Kridlo Memorial Bridge.

The Water Street Bridge has been closed since earlier this month after it failed a different routine inspection.

RELATED: Firefighters Memorial Bridge fails inspection, remains closed

Officials say there will be temporary lane shifts on the Dale J. Kridlo Bridge during the inspection.

The lane shifts will be in effect daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The inspections are expected to continue until September 3.

Related Articles