The bridge will be closed beginning on Monday morning.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A heads up for drivers in Luzerne County - a bridge connecting Pittston and West Pittston will be closed starting Monday morning.

Police in West Pittston say the Water Street Firefighters' Memorial Bridge will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

PennDOT will be inspecting the bridge.