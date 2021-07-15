Bridge in Pittston closing for one day due to 'Restaurant on the River' event

Drivers might need to find another route Thursday in Luzerne County. A bridge is shutting down to make way for partygoers.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Water Street Firefighters' Memorial Bridge in Pittston will close around 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 15.

That's because the Downtown Pittston Partnership is hosting Restaurant on the River on the bridge Thursday night.

This is the first event of its kind happening on the landmark that connects Pittston and West Pittston.

There will be live music, cocktails, and a four-course dinner.

Two hundred and sixty people will dine on the river.

The sold-out event kicks off at 6 p.m.

The Dale Kridlo Memorial Bridge will stay open Thursday in Pittston.

The Water Street Firefighters' Memorial Bridge is expected to reopen by midnight.