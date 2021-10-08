Firefighters Memorial Bridge fails inspection, remains closed

The span that connects Pittston and West Pittston was inspected last week.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Firefighters Memorial Bridge that connects Pittston and West Pittston in the Wyoming Valley is closed until further notice.

Last week, the Firefighters Memorial Bridge, also known as the Water Street Bridge, that crosses the Susquehanna River and joins Pittston to West Pittston, went through a routine inspection and failed.

"I often wondered what are they going to wait till the bridge collapses? So I'm glad it's closed. I only hope they would fix it up," Dolores Insalaco said.

The county engineer says he believes the bearings on top of each of the piers on the bridge are not functioning properly. The bridge will be closed until that can be inspected more thoroughly.

The county engineer tells Newswatch 16 bridges that are more than 20 feet long are to be inspected every two years. This bridge was inspected more frequently because of its condition. He said the bridge was inspected between six months and a year ago.

Some are worried about what that means for traffic as most of the traffic going between the two municipalities will need to use the Fort Jenkins bridge nearby.

"We can rely on one bridge. I think it's for the safety of all of us," said Donna Saylor. "They're going to have to do something pretty soon. I don't know what. In the meantime, I mean, they've got it closed for everyone's safety. I mean, what are you going to do? But in the meantime, I'm going to enjoy it."

The county engineer says closed means closed. He is not advising any traffic over the bridge, even pedestrian traffic, but Newswatch 16 found people crossing it at their own risk.

The county engineer says the cost to retrofit the bridge could be in the ballpark of $5 million. Replacing it could be more like $30 million. In either case, the county would need financial assistance for the bridge.