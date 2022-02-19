Happy homecoming for family heirloom in Luzerne County

Yesterday, we went through a rollercoaster of emotions with a consignment shop owner in Wilkes-Barre who thought she had lost a special family heirloom forever.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — About a week ago Kimi Reisinger thought an 80-year-old wedding dress, made by the owner's grandmother and worn by her aunt, was lost forever.

The dress was sold by mistake by an employee at Endless Possibilities Consignments and Beyond on Carey Ave in Wilkes-Barre.

The dress was hung as decoration in the shop's dressing room and was sold for $8.

For five days Kimi was hoping someone would see her plea on Facebook about wanting the dress back, but no luck.

"There was so many times where I wanted to sit down and do just that. Tell people what I knew about the buyer because I knew all along and just kept getting sidetracked," said Reisinger, Owner of Endless Possibilities Consignments and Beyond.

Then Newswatch 16 met with Kimi to do a story and try to get it back, and after 15 minutes of our post with a description of the buyer went up on social media, we were able to find her.

"And they knew the description I had talked to the person that was here that day older my story that I was visiting from Florida and I was gonna give my friend this dress was a photographer and they had all that word for word. And people that know me hear from growing up here we're like, oh my goodness, that was gonna be Shannon. So then I was like, they tagged me in the post and said, did you buy this dress and bought the dress," said Shannon Palmer.

Shannon Palmer returned the dress saying she knew what it was like to lose something of a family member's.

In addition to her paper flower arrangements, Shannon made something else so this doesn't happen again.

"Made this tag just so that no one else would purchase this dress accidentally," said Palmer.

"If I never got the dress back, just to be overwhelmed by the response from my customers, my friends and my consigners was just it was overwhelming. And I just felt loved. I felt loved and cared for so that's the best part about all of this," said Reisinger.