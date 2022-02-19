Marley's Mission hosts Blue Ribbon Gala

The gala was held at the Hilton in downtown Scranton Saturday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a night under the stars in Lackawanna County.

Marley's Mission, a non-profit organization that provides equine-based therapy free of charge to children and their families, hosted their annual Blue Ribbon Gala Saturday night at the Hilton in Scranton.

Newswatch 16's own Stacy Lange helped emcee the event and also received the "Rebecca Haggerty Reins of Healing Award" along with another volunteer.

The award is presented every year to a volunteer who demonstrates deep compassion, commitment, and dedication to the work of Marley's Mission and the children it serves.