Painting the mountain pink in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It was all about the color pink at one ski resort in Monroe County.
Shawnee Mountain, near East Stroudsburg, hosted their annual "Paint the Mountain Pink" event on Saturday.
The resort partners with 'Hope for Strength', which celebrates breast cancer survivors.
The organization's breast cancer fund helps patients battling breast cancer in the Poconos.
"For us, it's really important because all the money we raised today goes back to the patients for their general living expenses. So if people are having trouble with different kinds of living expenses, with rent, child care, food, you name it - that fund does assist them directly," said Stacy Beers, Co-Founder of Hope for Strength.
Paint the Mountain Pink also included live music and raffles in Monroe County.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.