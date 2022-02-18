Busy Presidents Day weekend on the slopes in the Poconos

Resort officials say all of the skiing and snow tubing trails and Restaurants are open for the weekend into next week to accommodate guests.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of people looked to start Presidents Day weekend off on a good foot at the Shawnee Mountain Ski Area in Smithfield Township.

It's a highly anticipated busy weekend for the ski resort.

Folks like Paul Doll and his friends and family say they are getting a head start on the action.

"Enjoying the beautiful slopes. It's the nicest weather. We got a great gap of weather before it gets cold. The rain stopped, great day," said Paul Doll.

Resort officials say all of the skiing and snow tubing trails and restaurants are open for the weekend into next week to accommodate guests.

Tickets for snow tubing and some skiing are already sold out.

"It's a huge weekend/week for us. We bring in extra staff. We get really prepared. Everyone's pretty psyched. It's really like our last big push of the season, so we're excited, and we're completely ready," said Rachel Wyckoff, Shawnee Mountain marketing director.

The slopes are a bit icy after Thursday's rain, but employees say that won't be for the entire weekend because they're getting ready to dump a little bit of extra snow on the mountain.

"Tonight it looks really cold, and tomorrow so we are going to cover the entire mountain with a fresh blanket of snow, which is so wonderful," Wyckoff said. "It's going to be packed powder underneath and then freshly groomed every morning by our groomers."

Brayden Bloomfield of Colorado was out on the slopes, spending quality time with family.

"We have family in Pennsylvania, my brother and I, and we just decided to come snowboard with them because Vail in Beavercreek's prices are getting a little ridiculous. We know it's never going to happen for them to come out, so we came out here," Bloomfield said.

Mountain officials say if you plan to come out this weekend, check online first and buy your tickets in advance.