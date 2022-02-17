Mixed opinions on proposed shopping center in Carbon County

Dynamic Capital Properties is looking to put in a convenience store with a gas station, a car wash, restaurant, three retail spaces, and apartments.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — It's hard to envision it now, but the intersection along Covered Bridge Road and Lower Smith Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township, near Palmerton, could be home to a new commercial complex.

Dynamic Capital Properties is looking to put in a convenience store with a gas station, a car wash, restaurant, three retail spaces, and apartments.

But the project is receiving mixed opinions from people in the community.

"I think this area needs an upgrade a little bit more instead of running all the way to Palmerton, which is quite a distance. So, I'd be appreciative of that," said Connie Bartholomew.

"I can go right down the road two to four miles, and there's all the convenience that I need right there. So we need more added to this area? No," said Harold Latshaw of Lower Towamensing Township.

The five-acre lot would be called Blue Mountain Plaza.

Jay Cooperman is managing the project. He lives nearby and says he came up with the idea because there is nothing around.

"People come out, and they talk negatively about it, but yet when you want a bag of chips, or you know a carton of eggs, dozen eggs, or container of milk, or you run out of gas, it's nice to have those things. It's called inconvenient as opposed to convenient, and so I just thought it was a great idea," Cooperman said.

If the project is approved, Cooperman says it will benefit the folks of Lower Towamensing Township and those who visit Blue Mountain Ski Resort.

"I know when I travel, if I'm really hungry in between meals, I'll pop in and get like a soda, or a Gatorade and a bag of chips or something," Cooperman said. "There's nothing like that around."

The project is just in the preliminary stages, and nothing has been approved.

Cooperman says the township will discuss variances and zoning at the next meeting.