Winterfest returns to Jim Thorpe

The annual winter festival in Carbon County is hoping to help visitors shake off those winter blues.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The streets in Downtown Jim Thorpe are quiet for now but come Saturday, hundreds of people will come from near and far to take in the sights and sounds of winter.

The annual Winterfest is back for its 29th year.

"It's just such a cool time to be in Jim Thorpe. It's a great way to you know shake off those winter blues, get out of the house, and be in the mountains, get some fresh air and be outside," said Aki Susko, one of the organizers.

There's a ton in store for visitors this year—winter train rides, live entertainment, ice sculptures, and more.

Wild Elder Wine and Cider Co. is one of the businesses taking part in the annual Mug Walk, where visitors purchase a mug and visit a participating business where they'll receive treats or special discounts.

"It's always an awesome event. Turn out is wonderful. A lot of businesses are participating. Here at Wild Elder Wine and Cider, you'll be getting mulled wine or a warm cider as well, so there's something for everyone," said Lisa Sawyer, an employee at Wild Elder Wine and Cider Co.

Nearly all the businesses in downtown Jim Thorpe are participating in Winterfest. Employees tell Newswatch 16 it'll feel really good to have an increase in foot traffic this time of year.

"It's nice to see the streets full in Jim Thorpe," Sawyer said. "On the weekends, we're generally busy to begin with, but just having Winterfest going on this weekend, it's going to bring more people in and not just the skiers, local people it's an event for everybody."

Temperatures are warmer than years past, but organizers say the warmer weather will hopefully attract more people to come and stay longer.

"It is going to be warm, but that just makes it even more fun to be able to walk around and still get that little nip in the air but not have to bundle up too much," Susko said.

Winterfest in Jim Thorpe takes place this Saturday and Sunday.

☃️Winterfest in Jim Thorpe is this weekend, February 19th & 20th! Posted @withregram • @wildelder Feeling ready for spring? Let Jim Thorpe remind you why you love Winter! We're excited to open our doors and be a part of this cozy Winter Celebration! ❄️ Jim Thorpe’s Winterfest celebration takes place on February 19th and 20th! Explore the town, visit local shops, and check out ice carving demonstrations, horse-drawn carriage rides, the popular Mug Walk, and more! ❄️ Wild Elder Tasting Room and Eatery will be open, so grab a mulled wine, sip and stroll around town, and let's give this Winter one more big, cozy party! Posted by Jim Thorpe, PA on Wednesday, February 16, 2022