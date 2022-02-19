Church hosts Frostbite Festival in Columbia County

The Frostbite Festival took place at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Catawissa on Saturday.

CATAWISSA, Pa. — One church in Columbia County is embracing the cold with its annual Frostbite Festival.

This was the second year for the Frostbite Festival at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Catawissa.

The event included ethnic food, raffles, and more.

Organizers say the festival started as a way to raise money for the church after a tough year due to the pandemic.

"There were times when we couldn't get together, to you know pray. So we started and said let's do something fun so we decided to do this crazy frostbite festival and we had a crazy turnout last year so we decided let's do it again," said Carol Leipolt, Frostbite Festival Organizer.

Organizers hope to bring back the Frostbite Festival again next year in Columbia County.