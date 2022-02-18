Getting ready for THON at Penn State

Students at Penn State are getting ready to groove; THON officially kicks off Friday night.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — This year marks 50 years for the 46-hour no sitting or sleeping dance marathon at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College.

Over 600 students will help show support for pediatric cancer.

Last year, THON raised over $10 million that went towards research and helping families with their medical bills.

This year, WNEP will be airing THON: 50 Years for the Kids, a special inside look at the Penn State dance marathon Saturday night at 7 p.m. on WNEP 2.