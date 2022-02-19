Last day for dining at Country Cupboard

Saturday was the final day the restaurant in Union County would be open for dining.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — There was a very long line to have a meal for the last time at Country Cupboard near Lewisburg.

Saturday was the final day the restaurant would be open for dining.

"Certainly a challenging day for all of us. It's been overwhelming to see the support that we've had over the last couple of weeks since we announced our closing. It's been tough on our staff obviously keeping up with the demands of all the guests that are coming in the front doors," said Chris Baylor, Owner of Country Cupboard.

Chris Baylor is a third-generation owner, he announced last month that the restaurant is closing due to pandemic restrictions, increased food costs, and trouble finding and keeping employees.

Customers who say they've been making memories at the restaurant for years are sorry to see it close.

"I'm really sad that it's closing because I've come here quite a bit every day almost brought Paul here, brought my grandkids here, my daughter, my son, my great-grandkids," said Barb Goss, Elysburg.

"Oh, good memories. We come in here. I have five brothers and three sisters. And we get the whole family together and come in here over the holiday," said Linda Hoffer, Mazeppa.

"21 years it's almost like being home. We've made a lot of wonderful, wonderful friends with the waitresses, the owners, and people that work here," said Glen and Marian Roush, East Buffalo Township.

Customers tell Newswatch 16 they wouldn't miss this chance to say goodbye.

"I'm going to really miss it. It's sad. It almost makes me cry," said Goss.

"But it's been a great way to celebrate. So today's bittersweet that it's the last day but we're choosing to use it as a celebration of all that was great over the last 49 years. It certainly was a special place and a lot of great memories," said Baylor.