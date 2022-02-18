Happy ending to story of missing wedding dress

Earlier this month, a consignment shop owner in Luzerne County says a family heirloom was sold by mistake and she put out a plea on social media to get it back.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Kimi Reisinger has owned and operated Endless Possibilities Consignment and Beyond on Carey Avenue in Wilkes-Barre since 2014.

She says since it opened, she's had a special item on display for decoration only that used to hang on the folding divider in the shops dressing room—her aunt's wedding dress.

"It was handmade by my grandmother. It was very sheer. It fit her to the floor," said Reisinger.

Kimi says she and her aunt were very close, and the item was a good luck charm in the shop.

"It also had two little satin bows on each side of the neckline. It was a three-quarter length sleeve," said Reisinger.

To her surprise, the dress was sold for $8 a few days ago by a worker by mistake who didn't know its significance.

"The dress is priceless to me," Reisinger said.

The loss of the heirloom was devastating to Kimi. She's been trying to find the person who bought it through the shop's Facebook page for five days with no luck, despite Kimi having a lot of information about the person her worker said bought the dress.